How Lock Upp season 2 and Alliance's success is rewriting reality TV rules on OTT

TV comes with tighter broadcast regulations, while OTT allows reality shows greater freedom in terms of language, themes and conversations. This season, Lock Upp has introduced daily discussions around trending and sometimes sensitive subjects, ranging from the LGBTQIA+ community to actor Shilpa Shinde revisiting her controversial allegation against producer Sanjay Kohli. Meanwhile, Alliance brought former couple Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh together, allowing them to openly discuss their separation.

Survival reality show Bigg Boss has been among the Indian TV’s biggest attractions on Indian TV. Now, the genre seems to have found an audience on OTT as Alliance and Lock Upp stream simultaneously on two different platforms. We decode what is helping these shows click online.

Arguments and confrontations remain an inevitable part of captive reality shows, but both Lock Upp and Alliance appear to be placing greater emphasis on strategy. Since survival is not determined solely by public voting, contestants cannot depend only on picking fights or remaining at the centre of every controversy. Alliances, tactical decisions, and psychological gameplay have become more important. For audiences accustomed to loud verbal and physical altercations, the increased focus on mind games brings a degree of freshness to the familiar format.

A TV show requires viewers to tune in at a fixed hour, with its performance measured largely through television ratings (TRPs). OTT eliminates that pressure by allowing audiences to watch episodes whenever convenient. Viewers also do not necessarily have to choose between two competing reality shows merely because they occupy the same time slot. This flexibility allows working professionals to fit episodes around their schedules rather than planning their day around a broadcast.

Reality TV has often been criticised for recycling familiar participants across multiple shows. Streaming platforms, however, appear capable of attracting a different mix of personalities. Names such as Ram Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Ssunita Ahuja and Sohail Khan lend the current crop of shows greater visibility and a sense of novelty. Their participation also expands the format beyond the regular circuit of reality TV contestants, giving audiences fresh faces, personalities and equations.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh have been appreciated by sections of the audience for addressing conflicts firmly without always resorting to shouting, while also displaying sensitivity when contestants require emotional support.

Actor Salman Khan’s commanding presence on Bigg Boss has long been considered the benchmark for hosting a reality show. The newer OTT offerings, however, are experimenting with a different tone. Actor Kunal Kemmu brings a calmer and more analytical approach to Alliance, largely allowing the politics and gameplay to unfold without overpowering them.

Shilangi Mukherji, director & head of SVOD business, Prime Video India says that the success of Alliance can be attributed to it being anchored on “strategy, psychology, and unpredictability”: “This is India’s first-ever daily reality series on a streaming platform. It’s a format that respects the viewer’s intelligence and rewards their daily time investment.”

With Lock Upp currently trending on #8 in the Global Top 10, Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India says the metrics of the show’s success can be measured in varied ways. “Are audiences watching every episode? What is the social buzz, are audiences divided on their opinions about inmates,” she says, adding, “With strategy-led formats, audiences are equally invested in the gameplay element.”

What viewers say Bigg Boss 7 contestant Vivek Mishra is enjoying watching both shows: “The USP is that there is no censorship, thus contestants are able to voice out both their opinions and their venom. Every contestant is adding value. The line up is amazing as it caters to people from all age groups, sexualities and professions.”

Mumbai-based marketing professional Kirti Sinha, 31, who follows both shows, feels long-running formats such as Bigg Boss eventually begin to develop a predictable pattern. “With a show like Lock Upp, those patterns are broken, even though it offers the same level of controversial contestants. It does not necessarily have to be a better way of doing reality TV; just that it is doing things differently.”

For Bengaluru-based engineer Saumya Awasthi, 30, convenience is the biggest draw. She shares, “There is an ease in being able to watch these shows at any time.”

Stuti Singhal, a Bengaluru-based teacher is enjoying watching the shows as they “feel less filtered and more unpredictable”. She adds, “OTT platforms also give creators more freedom than traditional TV, allowing for bolder conversations, fewer censorship constraints, and a format that’s better suited to today’s binge-watching audience. That makes the experience feel more immersive and authentic compared to conventional reality shows.”