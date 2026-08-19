What happened to Jake Lang in Dearborn? Activists clash with protestors amid city council meeting; videos

On Tuesday, Dearborn in Michigan became the site of a major confrontation over a city council meeting, which was attended by controversial activist Jake Lang. Lang, Detroit Pastor Lorenzo Sewell and their far-right groups attended the meeting. However, they were met with counter-protests. Jake Lang is led out of Judge H. Reid Poland III's courtroom in handcuffs during livestreamer Dalton Eatherly's hearing, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Clarksville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Kristin Hall)

As the meeting started at the Henry Ford Centennial Library at 7pm EDT, the commotion increased. Click on Detroit reports that there is a massive police presence at the venue, with police in riot gear also present for potential escalation.

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According to unverified reports on social media, Lang was also allegedly attacked by counter-protestors. Though, so far, no confirmation of the same has emerged.

Meanwhile, videos from outside the Henry Ford Centennial Library showed hundreds, with Lang and Sewell on one side and the counter-protests organized by local organizations on the other.