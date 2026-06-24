Jake Lang ‘banned’ from Texas after allegedly threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony: 'I didn't have any weapons…'

Influencer Jake Lang has posted bond and is ordered to leave Texas after being accused of threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony. Lang went on a tirade against the judge while walking out of the Collin County Jail, CBS News reported. Jake Lang ‘banned’ from Texas after allegedly threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony (AP Photo/Kristin Hall, Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice )

After Lang was asked to leave the Lone Star state as a condition of bond, he said that he plans to adhere to those instructions. However, he insisted that his threat to kill Austin Metcalf’s killer was not serious.

"Freedom! Woo hoo! Going to get some barbecue and then get on a plane," Lang said. "Because I'm not allowed — the first man in American history to be kicked out and banned from the state of Texas for my political ideologies.”

The right-wing activist left the Collin County Jail after posting a $250,000 bond. He reportedly had a GPS monitor attached to his leg. He was ordered to leave Texas except for court dates after his arrest for making a terroristic threat.

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“I have just literally been BANNED from the State of Texas!!!!!” Lang wrote on X. “RELEASED from 2 grueling weeks of MAX SECURITY SOLITARY CONFINEMENT in Texas!!!! This level of LAWFARE has NEVER been seen before in America!!!! Flying Home NOW. THE CRUSADE CONTINUES!!”

Jake Lang’s alleged threat against Karmelo Anthony The incident took place during a live stream social media post of the scene outside the Collin County Courthouse during Anthony’s trial. Authorities alleged that Lang made a threat to kill Anthony while in a hostile verbal exchange with a supporter of the teen.

Lang, however, said his arrest was politically motivated.

"This is a draconian abuse of power," he said outside the jail. "And these judges don't care about it. They only care about creating the right optics so that they can get elected the next segment."

Lang also said that he will be toning down some of his extremist rhetoric after this arrest.

"So, yes, of course, we're going to be moving forward, trying to really watch the way we're speaking in the future, knowing that it was hyperbole, knowing that it was an exaggeration," said Lang. “I didn't have any weapons on me. You know, I would never do such a thing."

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Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit near Houston, Texas, on June 10, to begin his sentence.