Wallace Pack Unit TDCJ: All about Texas prison near Navasota where Karmelo Anthony will serve his sentence

Karmelo Anthony was transferred to a Texas prison to begin his 35-year sentence for the murder of Austin Metcalf. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail. Wallace Pack Unit: All about Texas prison near Navasota where Karmelo Anthony will serve sentence (Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

Anthony, 19, was seen in a new mugshot with his head shaved, wearing a sleeveless tunic. He has now filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

All about Wallace Pack Unit The Wallace Pack Unit (P1) is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in unincorporated Grimes County, Texas. It is located 5 miles (8.0 km) south of Navasota, along Farm to Market Road 1227,in proximity to Houston.

The prison, which opened in September 1983, is named after Wallace Pack, the warden of Ellis Unit who was drowned in self-defense in 1981.

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According to PrisonPro, “Wallace Pack Unit, usually referred to as 'Pack Unit', is a medium security prison located just outside the city limits of Navasota Texas, part of Grimes County. Pack Unit is an all male facility that houses approximately 1,157 offenders in the main unit, and an additional 321 inmates in the Trusty Camp. The facility shares over 7,000 acres with the Luther Unit. Offenders at Pack Unit can be G1, G2, or G3 security levels and range in age from 22 to 85 years old. The average term an inmate is incarcerated at Pack Unit is for nine years.”

Pack Unit comprises 23 housing units and a segregation unit. It provides off-site medical, mental health, and dental services to offenders. It has a 12-bed infirmary, a wheelchair accessible unit, and provides various services to geriatric inmates.

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Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed Metcalf to death in self-defense.