Karmelo Anthony trial update: Shocking details revealed about Austin Metcalf's stab wound, ‘Family left the room…’

“The medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, just testified.” Morello wrote on X . “The medical examiner testifies that Austin was stabbed once in the chest. The stabbing pieced a portion of his heart and the bone on his center of the chest.”

Anthony pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf to death in self-defense.

Independent journalist Breanna Morello has revealed shocking details about Austin Metcalf’s murder , detailing what the medical examiner said about the wound to his chest. Karmelo Anthony’s trial was underway until Texas prosecutors rested their case Saturday, June 6.

She added, “The knife went completely through Austin’s heart wall. The prosecutors were trying to show a photo of the autopsy. They walked the photo to the defense. Karmelo looked away. According to the Daily Mail, one female juror was “covering her mouth” when she saw Austin’s heart. Both Austin Metcalf’s parents and some of his family left the room to avoid hearing the details. Karmelo Anthony’s mother also walked out.”

The murder case Anthony is accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

Read More | Who was Austin Metcalf? 5 things to know about slain Texas student ahead of Karmelo Anthony's trial

The confrontation happened after Metcalf told Anthony to leave while he was sitting under Memorial High School’s team tent. According to NBC DFW, witnesses told investigators that Anthony allegedly warned, “touch me and see what happens,” while reaching inside his bag. Anthony allegedly pulled out a black knife from the backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms.

If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.