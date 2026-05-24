Austin Metcalf’s twin brother accepts posthumous diploma at emotional ceremony days before Karmelo Anthony trial: Watch

Austin Metcalf’s twin brother accepted both of their diplomas during an emotional moment at their high school graduation, months after Austin’s fatal stabbing. Karmelo Anthony, 17, is accused of stabbing fellow student Austin to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025. Austin Metcalf and his twin brother, Hunter, after a Memorial High School football game (Jeff Metcalf/Facebook) Austin died in his sibling's arms after the stabbing, the New York Post reported. Hunter Metcalf, wearing his black and gold regalia, first accepted his own diploma. He then returned to the stage at Memorial High School’s ceremony inside the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, to pick up his late sibling's diploma, WFAA reported.

“Hunter Metcalf will accept the posthumous diploma on behalf of his brother, Austin Metcalf,” the speaker said. Read More | Austin Metcalf murder: When will Karmelo Anthony's trial begin? What to know as media access, security rules tightened The crowd gave a 30-second standing ovation during the moment, the outlet said. However, neither Hunter nor any other family member of Austin spoke publicly at the ceremony due to a gag order connected to the ongoing murder case.