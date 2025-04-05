Austin Metcalf case: Suspect Karmelo Anthony's alleged Instagram post with gun surfaces

Karmelo Anthony, 17, fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet at the David Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday. The teenager was left to die in his twin brother's arms as police officers arrested the suspect. Now, Anthony's alleged Instagram posts have surfaced, with one photo showing him holding a gun. Karmelo Anthony's alleged Instagram posts surfaced after his arrest(Colin County)

After an argument on the field, Anthony stabbed Metcalf, 16, in the chest. The altercation began during the track meet at the Frisco Memorial High School. Hours after the suspect was arrested, his alleged Instagram posts were shared on social media.

In one photo, the 17-year-old could be seen holding a cigarette lighter in one hand, while flashing his middle finger. In another post, Anthony could be seen holding a rifle.

The person in the photo is Anthony, but it is not clear if the screenshots were from his Instagram account.

Karmelo Anthony's first chilling words to police

After being arrested, Anthony reportedly admitted to the crime immediately. NBC DFW cited an arrest warrant to report that the 17-year-old's first words were: “I’m not alleged, I did it”.

The publication added that Anthony said that his action was in ‘self-defense’.

“I was protecting myself,” Anthony allegedly told cops “He put his hands on me.”

Key details in the Austin Metcalf case

Anthony was sitting under another team's tent as it rained on Wednesday morning. The victim asked the 17-year-old to move, but he refused, according to the arrest report.

Karmelo Anthony then unzipped a bag, reached inside, and told Metcalf: “Touch me and see what happens,” a witness told police. Metcalf then ‘grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest’, police said.

Anthony ran away before he was chased down and arrested. Police are yet to press formal charges on the suspect.