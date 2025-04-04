Austin Metcalf: GoFundMe launched to support family of Frisco stabbing victim

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of Austin Metcalf, 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School who was stabbed to death during a high school track meet in Texas on Wednesday. Frisco Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death in Texas on Wednesday. (X/ Austin Metcalf)

The fundraising page, created by his father, Jeff Metcalf, describes the 17-year-old as a "leader of men."

“My son, Austin Metcalf, was tragically stabbed today at a school track meet. They were not able to save him,” the page reads.

“He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him. He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA. He was looking forward to taking his game to the next level. His commitment, dedication, leadership, and sheer grit made him rise to the level of success that he desired.”

“His twin brother, Hunter, played beside him. We will all remember him for the way he impacted others' lives. I love you forever, son. It's not goodbye, it's see you later. God will take care of us till we meet again. RIP. Love, Dad.”

In just 12 hours, the GoFundMe page has raised $175,266.

What happened at the school track meet?

Austin Metcalf and the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, got into a heated argument over seating.

Hunter, who was also present, recounted that his brother asked the suspect to leave their school’s tent, leading to an altercation. Seconds later, Hunter said Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother in his chest.

"I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn't see the stab," he told WFAA. "It was really senseless. I don't know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument."

Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old student from Frisco Centennial High School, was arrested on a murder charge, with his bond set at $1 million.