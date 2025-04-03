Who is Karmelo Anthony? Austin Metcalf stabbing suspect arrested

Karmelo Anthony has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, a student at Frisco's Memorial High School. According to Frisco police, the incident occurred during a track and field event on Wednesday. Authorities said Anthony and Metcalf engaged in an argument that escalated, resulting in Anthony stabbing Metcalf. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Frisco stabbing suspect has been identified as Karmelo Anthony.(UnSplash)

Frisco Police and Fire responded to the 6900 block of Stadium Lane at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a teen with stab wounds.

"Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, the 16-year-old victim died," police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, later identified as Metcalf, was an 11th grader at Memorial High School, AP reported.

Investigation revealed that an altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other.

The suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony of Frisco, was arrested and charged with Murder, a 1st Degree Felony. No bond has been set at this time.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with resources from FPD’s School Resource Division, Patrol Division, and Criminal Investigations Division devoted to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department’s non-emergency number (972-292-6010) or submit a tip using Tip411 (text FRISCOPD + the tip to 847411),” police said.

Brook Fesco, the principal of Metcalf's school, sent a letter to the parents of his fellow students, saying, “Tomorrow morning, we will acknowledge Austin's death during 2nd period and will offer support throughout the day. District and campus counselors will be available to support your child through the grieving process.”

“As a parent, your guidance and support will be important in helping your child process grief. Talking about this together, face-to-face, will give you a chance to discuss how your family understands and copes with loss.”