Who was Austin Metcalf? Student fatally stabbed at Frisco school track meet remembered as the ‘most amazing kid’

Austin Metcalf, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, was stabbed to death by fellow 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony at a high school track meet in Texas Wednesday morning following a disagreement over seating, NY Post reported. Austin's parents and twin brother spoke to the media Thursday, remembering him as “the most amazing kid." Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. (X/ Austin Metcalf)

Who was Austin Metcalf?

Austin was a junior at Memorial High School, a dedicated athlete, and a standout linebacker on the school's football team.

Describing Austin as a honor student and a natural leader, his father Jeff Metcalf told Fox 4, "Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches. He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

Austin’s mother, Meghan Metcalf, reflected on her son’s bright future.

"So smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college," she told WFAA.

"He just had such ambitions and a drive that it's hard to find in a kid," she added. "Such a good spirit and so many kids love him."

Austin’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, spoke of their close bond.

“I always looked up to him. He was a big brother even though we're the same age,” he told WFAA.

“I had a blast my whole life playing sports with him,” he added. "It's just really heartbreaking not to see him next year on the field."

"He didn't deserve it," Hunter said.

What happened at the track meet?

According to a press release from the Frisco Police Department, an “altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other.”

Austin’s family believes the confrontation began in the stands over a seating dispute. Hunter, who was also present, recounted that Austin was stabbed after asking the suspect to leave their school’s tent.

"I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn't see the stab," he told WFAA. "It was really senseless. I don't know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument."

The suspect, a 17-year-old student from Frisco Centennial High School, was arrested on a murder charge. He was transferred from Frisco City Jail to Collin County Jail on Thursday, with a bond set at $1 million.