Chilling words Austin Metcalf's alleged stabber told cops as football star died

Austin Metcalf's alleged stabber made a chilling statement to the police, claiming that he fatally attacked the 17-year-old high school star in self-defence. Karmelo Anthony, also 17, boldly admitted at the time of his arrest that he was the one who killed the teenage football star, according to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC DFW. Frisco Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death in Texas on Wednesday. (X/ Austin Metcalf)

Chilling words Austin Metcalf's alleged stabber told police after killing football star

The senseless killing took place on Wednesday during a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. “I'm not alleged, I did it,” Anthony told cops while being arrested. The victim's father, Jeff Metcalf, told the outlet that his son died in his twin brother's arms after being stabbed in the heart.

An apparent verbal altercation between the Austin and Anthony led to his tragic death. The two students were from two different high schools and had never met each other before. A witness told the police that Anthony unzipped his backpack, telling Austin, “Touch me and see what happens.”

At the time, Austin was telling Anthony, who was sitting under another team’s pop-up tent, to move. However, an altercation ensued when the latter refused to move and reached for his bag. Austin then grabbed Anthony, telling him to move. In a matter of seconds, “Anthony pulled out ... a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest,” per the report.

Anthony ran away before being chased down. A school resource officer from nearby Staley Middle School was the first to arrive at the scene, per the report. Following his arrest, the suspect defended his actions, saying, “I was protecting myself,” arguing that Austin “put his hands on me.”

The report further revealed that Anthony asked an officer if the attack would qualify as self-defence and whether Austin would make it. However, the suspect is charged with murder and placed on a $1 million bond. If convicted, he would face five to 99 years in prison.