Man rapes, murders 8-day-old daughter while wife out to buy nappies

A 37-year-old South African man recently confessed to reportedly raping and murdering his newborn daughter "in order to cause the baby pain." The man subjected the child to brutal torture, which led to her death. Hugo Ferreira reportedly subjected the infant to extreme physical and sexual abuse.(X (@SeeRacists))

While committing the crime, which was motivated by anger and a desire to hurt the baby, Hugo Ferreira subjected the infant to extreme physical and sexual abuse at their home in June 2023, South African news website News24 reported.

The torture resulted in her death from severe head injuries.

The horrific incident took place when the infant's mother, Maureen Brand, reportedly left the baby alone with Ferreira to sell clothes to buy nappies.

Also Read | Panchkula: Rape complainant’s press meet stalled midway, cops serve notice

On her return, Brand found the baby fatally injured, having endured physical and sexual abuse. She was rushed to the nearby hospital, but she died of her injuries, the report further stated.

What did Ferreira say about his ghastly actions?

During the interrogation, Ferreira explained his intentions behind the horrific act and said he wanted to give the infant "something to cry about" indicating that his actions were driven by the desire to hurt the baby.

In his plea, he further said that he was "unhappy" at being left alone with the baby.

The man further revealed that he had ordered Maureen to return within five minutes to breastfeed the infant and became angry when she didn't.

Also Read | Woman abducted, gang-raped and shot at in UP’s Bareilly; FIR lodged

The girl then began crying, which enraged him further. He said, "I grabbed the baby hard at the back of her neck and hit her repeatedly," the publication reported.

"In the process, I pushed her head against the surface on which I was working.

"I accept that it was a cruel and gruesome attack, especially on such a young baby. The action was illegal, and I did it with intent."

Also Read | ‘He can do anything to our family’: Rape survivor's father on fresh bail for Asaram Bapu

The man also hid the baby's injuries from the mother, knowing the severity of her condition, and continued his brutal assault, fully aware of the risk of death.

The accused awaits his sentencing for the crime committed in a railway house near Welverdiend.