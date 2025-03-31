Panchkula: Rape complainant’s press meet stalled midway, cops serve notice

A tense scene unfolded in Panchkula on Sunday when police arrived at a Sector 5 hotel, where a woman who has accused BJP Haryana president Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of sexual assault was addressing the media. The hotel management intervened, citing a lack of prior permission for the event. As the woman exited the hotel with her female friend and lawyer, police, including female personnel, pursued her and served a notice to appear before the investigating officer on April 4 in connection with an extortion case filed against her. The police have filed an application to cancel the woman’s bail plea. (HT File)

Before the police intervention, the woman had told the media that her case was closed without her being notified. She also alleged that her friend was pressured regarding the case and stated that she had received threats, which delayed her filing of the FIR—almost a year after the alleged incident.

Her lawyer, AS Gujral, mentioned that the magistrate lacked the authority to accept the closure report for the FIR, which was registered under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He said they had appealed the closure in a sessions court, with a hearing set for April 1.

Meanwhile, the woman has been granted conditional anticipatory bail in a “honey trap” case filed by Rocky Mittal. She claims that in July 2023, she and her friend, both Delhi residents, stayed at a Kasauli hotel with their employer, Amit Bindal of Sonipat, where she was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by Badoli and Mittal.

Assistant sub-inspector Rishi Pal stated that three individuals—Amit Bindal, Mehak, and Meeru—had been arrested in connection with the extortion case but were later granted bail.

The woman was directed by the court to cooperate with the investigation as a condition of her bail. However, police claim she has not provided the mobile phone used for alleged extortion and threats against Mittal.

The woman told police that the SIM was registered the name of Rahul from Uttar Pradesh. Authorities now intend to question Rahul, believing the phone could be critical evidence.

According to ASI Pal, the woman has not been cooperating with the investigation, and the police have filed an application to cancel her bail. He also claimed that she provided a false address, complicating efforts to serve her notice.

Two individuals, Munish from Faridabad and Abhishek from UP, remain at large. “We received information that they were with her today, which is why we came to Sector 5,” the ASI said. “Amit Bindal is the kingpin of the extortion racket, and Munish is his relative. New evidence, including a video in which Bindal is seen demanding ₹20 crore, has surfaced,” the ASI added.

In December 2024, the woman accused BJP leader Badoli and singer Mittal of sexually assaulting her at a Kasauli hotel in 2023. Subsequently, Haryana Police registered a case against six individuals, including the woman, for allegedly orchestrating a honey trap to extort ₹50 lakh.