Woman abducted, gang-raped and shot at in UP’s Bareilly; FIR lodged

A 45-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five unidentified men in a car, was then shot at and critically injured at an isolated place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the upper side of right rib cage, police said. (For Representation)

The assailants later threw her out of the car near Gandhi Udyan and escaped, they added. The incident occurred when the woman, a divorcee, had gone to the market for some work, the police said.

Superintendent of police (city) Manush Pareek said the police received information about the shooting around 8 pm. Soon after, a police team arrived there, and inspector Amit Pandey of Kotwali police got the woman admitted to the district hospital.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the upper side of right rib cage. Later, SP city Manush Pareek and DSP city visited the district hospital and recorded the victim’s statement.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station under various section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including section 140(1) (kidnapping to murder), 70(1) (gang rape), 109 (attempt to murder) and 309(4) (robbery).

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of the victim niece, five unidentified men abducted the woman in a black car. She was then allegedly gang-raped by three men in the car. They also snatched her chain and earrings, the complainant alleged. Later they shot at her.

“The condition of the victim is stable, and she is out of danger. Although efforts were made to question her, she was unable to provide any details,” the SP city said.

“Police team have started scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the attackers. We are investigating the motive behind the crime,” he added.