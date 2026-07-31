Panchang Today, July 31, 2026: Krishna Dwitiya under Dhanishta Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 31, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 31, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through practical planning, thoughtful communication and balanced decision-making. With Shukravar, Krishna Dwitiya and Dhanishta Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from combining ambition with patience, discipline and careful timing.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:42 am
|Sunset
|7:12 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:46 am to 12:27 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with harmony, relationships and comfort. Combined with Krishna Dwitiya, the day encourages simplifying priorities, reviewing recent decisions and moving forward with patience rather than unnecessary haste.
Dhanishta Nakshatra supports discipline, coordination and steady progress, making it a favourable time for improving existing plans and working efficiently. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, the day's energy gradually shifts from practical responsibilities towards broader thinking and collaboration. The first half of the day is well suited for completing structured tasks, while the latter half favours discussions, fresh ideas and teamwork.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports refining ongoing work rather than making sudden changes. Krishna Dwitiya encourages reviewing plans, improving efficiency and resolving pending matters, while Dhanishta Nakshatra favours teamwork, organisation and a steady pace.
The Moon's shift from Capricorn to Aquarius suggests beginning the day with structured tasks before moving towards collaborative discussions and long-term planning. If an important decision needs to be made, rely on clear facts, realistic timelines and careful preparation. Negotiations, presentations and improving existing systems are likely to be more productive than rushing into new ventures.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy favours considerate and practical communication. Shukravar encourages warmth and understanding, while Krishna Dwitiya reminds you to keep expectations balanced and avoid unnecessary emotional reactions.
Dhanishta may make conversations more direct or task-focused, so take time to listen before responding. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, address practical concerns calmly and avoid making promises you may struggle to keep. As the Moon moves into Aquarius, conversations may become more open, making the latter part of the day well suited for discussing shared goals and future plans.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for reviewing your routines, priorities and commitments with honesty and balance. Krishna Dwitiya encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Dhanishta Nakshatra supports discipline, consistency and thoughtful self-improvement.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, begin by focusing on your personal responsibilities before reflecting on your wider goals, relationships and long-term aspirations. A simple, steady routine is likely to be more rewarding than dramatic resolutions.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|July 31, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dwitiya until 10:32 pm; then Krishna Tritiya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Dhanishta until 7:26 pm; then Shatabhisha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Saubhagya until 11:52 pm; then Shobhana
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 10:04 am; then Gara until 10:32 pm; then Vanija until 10:53 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn until 6:37 am; then Aquarius
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:18 am
|5:00 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:39 am
|5:42 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|8:18 am
|10:01 am
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:42 pm
|3:36 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:12 pm
|7:33 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:12 pm
|8:15 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 am, Saturday
|12:48 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important meetings, presentations, beginning a key task or making well-considered decisions that require calm focus.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:46 am
|12:27 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:23 am
|9:04 am
|Yamaganda
|3:50 pm
|5:31 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:24 am
|9:18 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:54 pm
|1:48 pm
|Varjyam
|3:05 am, Saturday
|4:43 am, Saturday
|Vidaal Yog
|7:27 pm
|5:42 am, Saturday
|Aadal Yog
|5:42 am
|7:26 pm
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 12:27 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on an important venture during this period. Instead, use the time for responding to messages, reviewing documents, preparing materials or completing routine work.
Yamaganda: Until 5:31 pm
This period is better suited for planning, maintenance, follow-up tasks and everyday responsibilities than important decisions or fresh initiatives.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:42 am
|Sunset
|7:12 pm
|Moonrise
|8:22 pm
|Moonset
|7:03 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:07 am to 12:44 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:46 am to 12:27 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:50 am to 12:26 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:45 am to 12:22 pm
|Chennai
|10:39 am to 12:15 pm
|Ahmedabad
|11:06 am to 12:45 pm
|Pune
|11:03 am to 12:40 pm
|Kolkata
|10:04 am to 11:43 am
|Jaipur
|10:52 am to 12:32 pm
|Kochi
|10:57 am to 12:31 pm
|Lucknow
|10:32 am to 12:12 pm
|Indore
|10:54 am to 12:32 pm
|Guwahati
|9:49 am to 11:29 am
|Chandigarh
|10:46 am to 12:28 pm
|Surat
|11:06 am to 12:44 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:26 am to 12:03 pm
|Nagpur
|10:41 am to 12:19 pm
|Coimbatore
|10:53 am to 12:28 pm
|Varanasi
|10:24 am to 12:04 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|10:15 am to 11:53 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through careful planning, thoughtful communication and disciplined action. Focus on refining existing plans, choosing the right time for important tasks and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A balanced, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More