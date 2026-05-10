A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct ahead of the trial of Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025. 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order in April, citing intense public interest. He also stressed the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding.

When does Karmelo Anthony’s trial begin?

Austin Metcalf murder: When will Karmelo Anthony's trial begin? What to know as media access, security rules tightened(Frisco Police Department)

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The trial is set to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

If convicted, he could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system

Read More | ‘Justice For Karmelo’ GoFundMe claims Austin Metcalf suspect is a ‘well mannered man’

Roach, in his address, cited Sheppard v. Maxwell and found that restrictions are necessary to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial, juror privacy, and courtroom security. The order laid down various conditions, including that only nine media members may be inside the courtroom at one time, and the Collin County Public Information Office (PIO) will control all credentialing and seating, and that photography, video, audio recording, livestreaming, and any electronic capture of proceedings will be prohibited.

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{{^usCountry}} Strict decorum rules include no reactions, gestures, talking, unrelated reading, food, drink, or distracting attire. No signs or demonstrative materials are allowed either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strict decorum rules include no reactions, gestures, talking, unrelated reading, food, drink, or distracting attire. No signs or demonstrative materials are allowed either. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No one is allowed to photograph, record, identify, or contact witnesses, prospective witnesses, jurors, or prospective jurors. Media interviews are prohibited inside the courtroom, hallways, and restricted areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No one is allowed to photograph, record, identify, or contact witnesses, prospective witnesses, jurors, or prospective jurors. Media interviews are prohibited inside the courtroom, hallways, and restricted areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Only authorized people will be allowed to enter the area beyond the bar, including counsel, parties, court staff, law enforcement, witnesses, and jurors. All attendees will have to pass security screening. Attendees are barred from congregating in hallways or blocking courthouse operations. Until the trial ends, trial exhibits will not be released to the public or media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only authorized people will be allowed to enter the area beyond the bar, including counsel, parties, court staff, law enforcement, witnesses, and jurors. All attendees will have to pass security screening. Attendees are barred from congregating in hallways or blocking courthouse operations. Until the trial ends, trial exhibits will not be released to the public or media {{/usCountry}}

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Any violation may result in immediate removal, loss of media credentials, or contempt sanctions without warning.

Anthony is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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