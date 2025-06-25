Karmelo Anthony indicted for murder: What sentence could he face if found guilty in Austin Metcalf stabbing?

Karmelo Anthony has been indicted for murder in stabbing death of Austin Metcalf. Anthony, now 18, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Metcalf during an altercation at a Frisco ISD track meet in Texas on April 2. Anthony was charged with first-degree murder. He was released on a reduced bond on April 14 and has since been on house arrest. If convicted, the teen could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison, according to CBS News. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system. Karmelo Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf.(X)

Anthony was indicted by a Collin County grand jury on Tuesday. In a statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, "We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core. But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That's what we're committed to. And that's exactly what this case deserves."

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, also issued a statement, saying, “I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.”

The indictment comes just days after Frisco ISD released surveillance footage of the incident. The camera, positioned near the press box at a considerable distance, captured only a partial view of the tent where the stabbing occurred. In the video, a sudden movement is seen under the tent, followed by interaction between two unidentified figures. Moments later, several people are seen running from the area, while others rush toward it. According to Frisco ISD officials, this is believed to be the moment the stabbing took place.