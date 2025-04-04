Why was Austin Metcalf stabbed? His brother recalls what happened at the Frisco track meet

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old high school student, was stabbed to death during a school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old student at Frisco Centennial High School. Anthony has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing. Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death during an argument over seating. (X/ Austin Metcalf)

What happened at the Frisco track meet?

Students from various schools gathered at Kuykendall Stadium on Wednesday morning for an event. Shortly after 10 a.m., an altercation occurred between Austin Metcalf and Anthony over seating.

Hunter, Metcalf's twin brother, who was also at the event, recalled the incident. Hunter said he and his brother saw Anthony sitting at their post under the team tent and asked him to move.

“He started getting aggressive and talking reckless,” Hunter told WFAA.

"And my brother stepped in and said, ‘You need to move,’” he added, “And he’s like, ‘Make me move.’”

“All of the sudden, he grabbed his backpack,” the brother said.

Seconds later, Hunter said Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf in his chest.

"I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn't see the stab," he told WFAA. "It was really senseless. I don't know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument."

Hunter held his brother until first responders arrived and began resuscitation efforts. CPR was performed at the scene before Austin was rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jeff Metcalf, the twins' father, said he couldn't believe a fight over a seat led to his son's death.

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up [became angry and aggressive]. This is murder,” he told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.