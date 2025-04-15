Why Karmelo Anthony's family didn't use $412K donations for bond, attorney explains

Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing Frisco track star Austin Metcalf, was released from jail on Monday after his bond was dropped from $1 million to $250,000, Fox Dallas Ft. Worth reported. As part of his release, Anthony is under house arrest with an ankle monitor and can only leave his home with the judge's permission. Karmelo Anthony (L) is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death. (Colin County)

Following his release, Anthony’s defense attorney, Mike Howard, suggested that the teen would claim self-defense in his upcoming trial.

"Every Texan deserves the right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life," Howard told the press outside the courthouse. "Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story. Karmelo is a 17-year-old kid and an excellent student. He is the captain of his track team and the captain of his football team. This is a tragedy all the way around for both families."

Also Read: Why was Austin Metcalf stabbed? His brother recalls what happened at the Frisco track meet

As of Monday morning, the Anthony family had raised $412,000 on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo.

When asked why they hadn't used the donations to pay for the bond, Anthony's father explained, “We don't have access to the money.”

Defense attorneys later clarified that the funds raised were not meant for the bond. Instead, the money was being used to cover the family’s living expenses, including rent and bills, as they had to take time off work and hire attorneys, according to the Independent.

"This family needs to be able to survive. There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure," Attorney Mike Howard said. "I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted. Security details and criminal defense are not cheap."