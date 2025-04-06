Austin Metcalf's photo with rifles surfaces amid Karmelo Anthony ‘self defense’ claims

Austin Metcalf and his twin brother's old photo with rifles has surfaced on social media a day after his stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony's lawyer insisted that the attack could have been ‘self-defense’. The 17-year-old stabbed football star Metcalf in the chest as the two attended a Texas track meet on Wednesday. The attorney further requested that the teen's bond be lowered from $1,000,000. Austin Metcalf's photo with rifles surfaced on social media(Instagram/Austin Metcalf)

Anthony was arrested by Frisco Police Department officers at the scene after he left Metcalf to die in his twin brother's arm. The 17-year-old reportedly admitted to the crime in custody. NBC DFW cited an arrest warrant to report that the 17-year-old's first words were: “I’m not alleged, I did it. I was protecting myself. He put his hands on me.”

A GoFundMe page was launched for the suspect. The fundraiser claimed that the town brothers attacked Anthony after trying to take his belongings and break his phone. “The twins are known bullies," the description reads.

Now, social media users are sharing photos of Metcalf and his brother holding a rifle.

“Austin Metcalf was a thug. They want to keep posting pics of him looking like the nice white kid with great grades and a back for art lmao. This kid was a thug. Look at him and these guns. Clearly a thug. Tried to be tough, fucked around and found out 🤷🏽‍♂️” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

We found the photo on Metcalf's Instagram account. However, it appears that the football star was interested in hunting. He posted another picture of himself with a deer.

Anthony's father says he was not an aggressor

The father of the teen accused of fatally stabbing Metcalf said that the 17-year-old is a ‘sweet kid’ and not an ‘aggressor’.

“Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be,” Andrew Anthony told The New York Post. “He’s a good kid. He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA."