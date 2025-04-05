‘Justice For Karmelo’ GoFundMe claims Austin Metcalf suspect is a ‘well mannered man’

A GoFundMe was launched for the 17-year-old suspect who fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, 16, at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday. The fundraiser, set up by a LaDarren Dewayne, claimed that Karmelo Anthony is a ‘well-mannered man’ and acted in self-defense. A GoFundMe page was launched for Karmelo Anthony(GoFundMe)

This comes days after Metcalf was stabbed in the chest as he attended a track and field championship at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco following a disagreement over seating. The 16-year-old football player died in his twin brother's arms. The victim's parents and twin brother told reporters that he was ‘the most amazing kid’. He was an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School.

Anthony was arrested at the scene.

A GoFundMe page was launched to support Metcalf's family. It was created by his father, Jeff Metcalf, and describes the 16-year-old as a ‘leader of men’.

GoFundMe launched for Karmelo Anthony

The fundraiser for the stabbing suspect was set to ‘set the record straight’. “Enough with the misinformation. Let’s talk about facts,” organizer Dewayne stated on the page, which says that it is ‘normal for students from different schools to gather under another school’s tent. Karmelo had friends there—he wasn’t trespassing or looking for trouble'.

The GoFundMe dismisses the police report, saying the Metcalf twins knew the suspect from before. It further says that Austin asked Anthony to leave the tent and ‘tried to jump him’.

“Before attacking him, they tried to take his belongings, broke his phone, and stomped on it. The twins are known bullies.”

The page states that Anthony is well-mannered, a 4.0 student with multiple college offers and zero criminal history. We cannot verify these claims at this time. The Frisco Police Department is yet to issue a statement about the new GoFundMe page, which is titled: 'Justice for Karmelo: A 4.0 Student's Fight'.