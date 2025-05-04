Shiloh Hendricks, a woman who was seen in a viral video hurling racial slurs towards a child at a Rochester park, has raised more than $591K on GiveSendGo. The video showed a man confronting Hendricks for using the n-word. Hendricks claimed she lost her cool after the child stole a diaper bag from her 18-month-old baby. Her fundraiser has now drawn comparisons to that of Karmelo Anthony. Shiloh Hendricks raises more than $591K after racist rant, draws comparison to Karmelo Anthony fundraiser (GiveSendGo)

Hendricks said in the fundraiser that she needs money to “protect” her family. She claimed that a man, who she alleged had “a history with law enforcement,” recorded her and posted the videos of the incident online “which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.” She added, “My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed.”

Hendricks further wrote, “I am asking for your help to assist in protecting my family. I fear that we must relocate. I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear!”

As the video went viral and Hendricks’ fundraiser surfaced, many came out in her support. Some, however, refused to help and pointed out how wrong she was to abuse a child.

‘Shiloh Hendricks and Karmelo Anthony have both changed America’

On social media, Hendricks’ fundraiser is being compared to that of Anthony, a teenager accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco in April, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white. A GiveSendGo page raised at least $515,000 for Anthony.

Many compared the two fundraisers on X, with some pointing out how “no one flinched” during the Metcalf incident, and yet questioned Hendricks, whose crime was not as heinous as Anthony’s. Some, on the other hand, pointed out that both the incidents prove that “being evil pays.”

