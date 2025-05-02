Menu Explore
Who is Shiloh Hendricks? Woman creates GiveSendGo after racial slur video viral

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 02, 2025 09:55 AM IST

Shiloh Hendricks has raised over $180,000 after a video of her allegedly hurling racist phrases at a five-year-old child went viral

Shiloh Hendricks has raised over $180,000 after a video of her allegedly hurling racist phrases at a five-year-old child went viral. In the video, a man can be seen confronting Hendricks for using the ‘N-word’ for a child multiple times. She explains that the child stole a diaper bag from her 18-month-old baby. The man confronted her, calling her out for using a phrase which is used and is offensive to black or dark-skinned people.

Shiloh Hendricks has created a GiveSendGo fundraiser after a video of her went viral(X and GiveSendGo)
Shiloh Hendricks has created a GiveSendGo fundraiser after a video of her went viral(X and GiveSendGo)

Hendricks has created a GiveSendGo fundraiser for raising money to ‘protect my family’. Her goal is set at $250,000.

Titled ‘Help Me Protect My Family’, the GiveSendGo fundraiser states that Hendricks' Social Security Number (SSN) has been leaked, and the man who recorded her has her address and phone number.

Viewer Discretion Advised: The following video contains content that may be disturbing or offensive, including the use of racial slurs and confrontational behavior. Viewer discretion is advised, particularly for those sensitive to explicit language, racial themes, or depictions of verbal conflict.

“My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was. Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car,” the woman says in the description of the fundraiser.

She further adds that her child might have to skip school.

“He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil. My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed,” she adds.

Shiloh Hendricks further asks for help, saying she fears that her family must relocate.

“I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear!”

