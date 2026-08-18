Utah LDS Church shooting update: 1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire erupts at Kearns funeral

A shooting at a church in Kearns, Utah, on Monday left one person dead and two others injured, according to KFOX14. Shooting at Utah church funeral kills one . (Unsplash)

Where did the shooting take place? According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the shooting happened during a funeral service at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Kearns.

Assistant Chief Justin Hoyal of the Unified Police Department said officers were called to the church near 5000 South and 4600 West early Monday morning and asked to provide a police presence.

At around 11:25 a.m., officers in the area heard gunshots and found a man in the road with critical injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While officers were helping the man, they noticed people carrying another injured man to a nearby car. When officers tried to stop them, the vehicle drove away. Police later pulled it over and found a second man with critical gunshot wounds inside. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

A third victim was found at the church with critical injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

“We didn’t know what the problem would be. We get calls all the time that there could be a problem, and we respond, be visible,” Hoyal said. "A lot of times, fortunately, things don’t happen. Unfortunately, in this situation, we had this tragedy that took place here behind us."

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Nearby schools placed on secure protocols As a precaution, Kearns Junior High School, West Kearns Elementary and David Gourley Elementary were placed under secure protocols following the shooting.

The protocols were lifted at around 12:15 p.m.

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Has a suspect been identified? The suspect has not been identified so far. Hoyal said the investigation is ongoing and that police believe they are in contact with everyone involved.

“We believe this is an isolated situation that took place here, and don’t believe that it’s a bigger problem,” Hoyal said Monday.