Who is Camron Harris? 5 things on Virginia State University shooting suspect after Chesterfield County Police arrest

Camron Harris was arrested as the Virginia State University shooting suspect. The arrest was announced by the Chesterfield County Police on August 15, Saturday, some time after the shooting incident took place. Chesterfield County Police announced the arrest of Camron Harris in relation to the shooting at Virginia State University. (Facebook/Jon Burkett - WTVR CBS 6)

The overnight shooting left five people injured, including one with critical wounds. Authorities have not given a possible motive for the shooting. No deaths have been reported yet in relation to the shooting at VSU.

Earlier, the university had said in a statement that authorities were searching for multiple suspects, but cops did not give any additional information about this search as per reports. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Camron Harris.