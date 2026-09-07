The suspect in connection to the AMBER Alert issued across several California counties for a 14-year-old girl has been identified as 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez. The victim, Diana Galvez Ortega, and her father, Perez, were last seen on August 4 at about 2 am in Salinas, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sergio Galvez Perez: 5 things about man wanted for incest, child endangerment as AMBER Alert issued for teen daughter (@CHPAlerts/X)

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange, and Imperial Counties.”

The search for the father-daughter duo is connected to the death of Baby Angelita. The newborn was found dead north of Moss Landing on August 1, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said, per CBS News. A postmortem exam found signs of traumatic injury, according to authorities.

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Ortega has been described as 4 feet, 10 inches, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Five things to know about Sergio Galvez Perez Here are five things to know about Sergio Galvez Perez:

Perez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a white Nissan Altima without a license plate.

Detectives said that Perez allegedly sexually abused and impregnated Ortega.

Perez has been accused of then leaving their newborn child along the side of the road.

Perez is wanted on suspicion of incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment . More about the AMBER Alert The Monterey County Sheriff's Office explained that the AMBER Alert was not issued earlier because it recently located video that gave them evidence that Perez and Ortega were together in the white Nissan.

The sheriff's office said Sunday that Ortega is a victim. Officials said in the past that there was a warrant for the teen's arrest on suspicion of murder.

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"These allegations are extremely serious and are an important part of why locating Diana and ensuring her safety and well-being remain a priority," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the duo’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.