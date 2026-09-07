Who is Patrick Havas? Armed suspect accused of attacking Amy Acton at Canfield Fair identified

Patrick Havas has been identified as the man arrested after an armed incident involving Ohio Democratic governor candidate Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair on Sunday, September 6. Patrick Havas was arrested after an armed incident at the Canfield Fair involving Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton and several volunteers. (Mahoning County Jail)

According to WFMJ, Havas entered the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent and pushed toward the front, where Acton was visiting. Two people were knocked over during the incident.

Officials said Havas had two guns on him. Acton was not injured, and Havas was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told WFMJ that Havas is expected to face two assault counts and one disorderly conduct charge.