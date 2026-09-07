What happened to Amy Acton? Ohio gubernatorial candidate 'attacked' at Canfield Fair near Youngstown, suspect arrested

“While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people,” Bullock said in the statement. “Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured.”

Addie Bullock, a spokesperson for Acton’s campaign, said an “armed individual” lunged at Acton during her visit to the fair, injuring several people.

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was reportedly targeted by an armed individual at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown on Sunday, according to her campaign.

Why is the incident at the Canfield Fair considered unacceptable by political leaders?

Why is the incident at the Canfield Fair considered unacceptable by political leaders?

How did law enforcement respond to the attack on Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair?

How did law enforcement respond to the attack on Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair?

What details are known about the suspect Patrick Havas in the Amy Acton incident?

What details are known about the suspect Patrick Havas in the Amy Acton incident?

"This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another," Bullock added.

Acton was not injured in the incident. The extent of the injuries suffered by others was also not immediately known.

Also Read: Who is Amy Acton's husband Eric? All about their family and children

Suspect in custody Chris Anderson, chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party, told WPFB that the suspect was taken into police custody and was found carrying multiple weapons.

Anderson said several campaign volunteers were knocked to the ground when the suspect lunged toward Acton.

"What happened at our tent today during today's visit from Dr. Acton is reprehensible and should be condemned by leaders on all sides of the aisle," said Anderson. “MCDP is grateful for the quick response by our local law enforcement officials as well as the OSHP providing Dr. Acton security.”

WPXI identified the suspect as Patrick Havas. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said Havas is expected to face two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Vivek Ramaswamy condemns incident Amy Acton is facing Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the November election.

Ramaswamy condemned the incident at the Canfield Fair on Sunday, calling it "completely unacceptable."

“Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope hope that no one was hurt,” Ramaswamy’s communications director, Connie Luck, said in a statement.