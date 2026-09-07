Who is Amy Acton's husband Eric? All about their family and children

An armed individual allegedly lunged at Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown on Sunday, injuring multiple people. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton pictured. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent. According to officials, the suspect pushed through the crowd and knocked several people to the ground while trying to get to Acton.

Acton's security team and local law enforcement quickly stepped in and restrained the man before he could reach her.

WPXI identified the suspect as Patrick Havas. He was taken into custody and was found carrying multiple weapons.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said Havas is expected to face two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. No serious injuries were reported.

Acton’s campaign spokesperson, Addie Bullock, said in a statement: "While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people. Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another."

Who is Amy Acton’s husband, Eric? Amy Acton is married to Eric Acton, a longtime middle school teacher and track and cross-country coach in the Bexley Public Schools near Columbus, Ohio. The couple married in 2010 and live in Bexley.

Acton was previously married to Douglas Beech, a psychiatrist. They married in 1989 and divorced in 2008 after having three children together. According to the New York Post, the couple separated in June 2008 and filed for divorce four months later, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Eric Acton was also previously married. His former wife, Barbara Davis-Acton, filed for divorce in May 2009, citing "incompatibility" and stating that they had lived "separate and apart" for one year.

Eric has three children from his previous marriage, while Amy has three children from her marriage to Beech. Together, Amy and Eric have a blended family of six children.

Acton's campaign biography states, "Amy lives in Bexley, Ohio with her husband, Eric, a lifelong teacher and coach in Bexley Public Schools. Together they have six kids and enjoy traveling, exploring nature, and spending time with their good friends and growing family."

Acton has also spoken publicly about raising their family. In a social media post in June, she wrote, "Eric and I have six kids, and we know how hard it can be to raise a family. Ohioans are struggling to keep up with rising costs and to afford the basics for their children. As governor, I will implement a working families’ tax cut which will lift families out of poverty and make life more affordable for Ohio’s families. Ohio deserves a governor who puts you first - not just the special interests and wealthy elites."