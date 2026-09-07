An AMBER Alert has been issued across several California counties for a teenage girl and her father after their newborn baby was found dead last month, authorities said. The victim, 14-year-old Diana Galvez Ortega, and the suspect, 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, were last seen on August 4 at about 2 am in Salinas, according to the California Highway Patrol. Who is Diana Galvez Ortega? AMBER Alert issued for teen traveling with dad after infant found dead on roadside (@CHPAlerts/X)

The search for the father-daughter duo is connected to the death of Baby Angelita. The newborn was found dead north of Moss Landing on August 1, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said, per CBS News. Detectives said that Perez allegedly sexually abused and impregnated Ortega, then left their newborn child along the side of the road.

A postmortem exam found signs of traumatic injury, according to authorities.

The CHP said that it learned about the incident on Sunday, and activated the AMBER Alert on behalf of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

CHP - Alerts said in an X post, “AMBER ALERT - Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange, and Imperial Counties”.

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It urged people to call 911 if they spot the duo.

Who is Diana Galvez Ortega? Ortega has been described as 4 feet, 10 inches, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Perez has been identified as the suspect in the case. He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a white Nissan Altima without a license plate. Perez is wanted on suspicion of incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.

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The Monterey County Sheriff's Office explained that the AMBER Alert was not issued earlier because it recently located video that gave them evidence that Perez and Ortega were together in the white Nissan.

The sheriff's office said Sunday that Ortega is a victim. Officials said in the past that there was a warrant for the teen's arrest on suspicion of murder.

"These allegations are extremely serious and are an important part of why locating Diana and ensuring her safety and well-being remain a priority," the sheriff's office said.