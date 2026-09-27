Trump fumes at media over Byron Donalds reporting: ‘If Florida thought…’

US President Donald Trump issued criticism toward media outlets on Saturday in response to reports suggesting that GOP Representative Byron Donalds of Florida had eliminated multiple mentions of the POTUS' backing for his gubernatorial campaign from his campaign website. Trump reacts as Byron Donalds removes POTUS references from his campaign website. (AP)

Trump denounced the reporting as "Another Fake Story" through a Truth Social post, referencing his electoral victories in Florida across his three presidential campaigns.

Trump slams media for reports of Byron Donalds dropping his endorsement “Another Fake Story is that a very close friend of mine, a man I endorsed very early, Byron Donalds, is taking me off his website and Campaign materials,” Trump stated in a lengthy post.

“I won Florida by Millions of Votes, getting the Highest Vote Tally in History — Three times! My numbers are better now than they were at the Election,” he continued.

"If Florida thought the story that Byron 'dropped' me was true, he would lose the Election, and that would be a terrible thing because he's going to be a fantastic Governor!" Trump wrote.

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