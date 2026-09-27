'Don't go back like this': Khawaja Asif's ‘threat-like’ gesture to Afghan journalist draws backlash | Video
The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif has faced criticism on social media over a gesture he made while responding to an Afghan woman journalist who questioned him about Pakistan's ties with the Taliban and its position on the treatment of Afghan women.
The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The journalist asked Asif what message Pakistan had for the Taliban over its policies towards Afghan women and why Islamabad had not challenged those policies when the Taliban were considered friends.
What did the journalist ask?
"What's your message to the Taliban now? To change their policy towards Afghan women? Why at the beginning, Pakistan didn't teach them that," the journalist asked, according to a purported video of the incident shared on social media.
Asif interrupted her and did not directly answer the question. He then pointed towards her attire and said, "Don't go back like this over there. They will... otherwise they will..," while moving his hand across his neck.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The gesture drew criticism from social media users, who interpreted it as implying that the journalist could be killed if she returned to Afghanistan.
Users also criticised Asif and the men beside him for laughing after his remarks. They said the journalist had raised a serious question about the Taliban's policies towards Afghan women and Pakistan's position on them.
Pakistan carries out strikes in Afghanistan
The incident comes amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistan on early Thursday carried out what it described as precision aerial and drone strikes at 10 locations across Afghanistan. Information Minister Atauallah Tarar said the strikes were conducted in response to drones launched from Afghanistan a day earlier.
According to Dawn, Tarar said the targets were locations allegedly used to launch and store drones. He described the strikes as “deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate and strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan”.
Afghanistan has warned Pakistan of "dire consequences" over the strikes, describing them as blatant aggression.
Afghanistan condemns Pakistani strikes
Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said four Afghans were killed in what he described as the latest "criminal aggression".
"In this criminal aggression, four of our fellow Afghan compatriots have been martyred. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns these blind and cowardly attacks in the harshest terms, considering them a flagrant violation of all principles, a blatant aggression, and a crime," Mujahid said.
Cross-border hostilities have continued between the two neighbouring countries, with Pakistan carrying out military action, including aerial strikes, in Afghanistan.
(Wih inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More