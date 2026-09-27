RAF Fairford: UK police arrest several men under explosives act in ‘major incident’ near US air base

British law enforcement officials announced on Sunday morning that multiple individuals had been taken into custody on suspicion of committing violations related to explosives legislation in proximity to a significant military installation housing United States armed forces in southwestern England. Police officers block a road near the RAF Fairford airbase after police declared a major incident at the base after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard (REUTERS)

“A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident,” Gloucestershire Police stated in a statement, as per BBC. "It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act."

The village of Whelford sits approximately 2 miles away from RAF Fairford, which accommodates the United States Air Force and has functioned since February as a vital operational center for American military activities directed at Iran -- encompassing the deployment of advanced aircraft such as the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress.

"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," the police said.