RAF Fairford: UK police arrest several men under explosives act in ‘major incident’ near US air base
British police have arrested multiple men for potential violations of explosives legislation near a U.S. military base in southwestern England.
British law enforcement officials announced on Sunday morning that multiple individuals had been taken into custody on suspicion of committing violations related to explosives legislation in proximity to a significant military installation housing United States armed forces in southwestern England.
“A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident,” Gloucestershire Police stated in a statement, as per BBC. "It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act."
The village of Whelford sits approximately 2 miles away from RAF Fairford, which accommodates the United States Air Force and has functioned since February as a vital operational center for American military activities directed at Iran -- encompassing the deployment of advanced aircraft such as the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress.
"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," the police said.
RAF Fairford: Local residents evacuated
Local people were relocated to a nearby recreation facility, with security barriers established around the area.
“We believe this incident is contained,” police said. “We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”
UK PM being updated about Gloucestershire incident
A spokesperson from the British government informed ABC News that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is receiving regular updates regarding the incident in Gloucestershire.
"We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe," they added. "It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing."
The UK's Defence Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged that the incident occurring near RAF Fairford is "being dealt with" and expressed appreciation for the emergency personnel who responded "so swiftly". “It is exactly why our emergency response teams and Armed Forces are on standby 24/7," he added, as per The Journal.
Parliament members react
South Cotswolds Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament Roz Savage characterized the circumstances as “worrying”.
“I have contacted the police for further updates and I’ve been told that it is believed the incident is contained," she said on X.
“I would like to thank them for the work they are currently doing.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More