Seven people, including children, killed in airstrikes on market in Yemen, says report amid Saudi-Houthi conflict
Three military sources within the Yemeni government say that Houthi militants had recently established a military camp near the market.
Seven people were killed and 40 others were injured in airstrikes targeting commercial shops at Taiz Central Market in Mawiyah Junction in Al-Taiziyah district, according to multiple reports.
A local source in the governorate told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that Saudi airstrikes targeted commercial shops at Taiz Central Market, killing seven people and injuring 40 others. However, according to Reuters, Yemen’s internationally recognised government said its forces had targeted a Houthi military camp and vehicles at the same junction.
Three military sources within the Yemeni government told Reuters that Houthi militants had recently established a military camp near the market.
Also Read | Iran-backed Houthis seize Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, 3 strategic islands
Saudi-Houthis conflict continues
The strikes came a day after Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, again came under attack from Yemen’s Houthis over the weekend, amid air raid alerts being issued almost daily in one or more parts of the kingdom.
On Saturday, Saudi-backed coalition forces in Yemen said air defences intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, as well as a ballistic missile targeting the southern border area of Khamis Mushait. Saudi Arabia’s civil defence authorities said alerts warning of potential danger were also issued in Abha and Jazan overnight.
Also Read | Houthis claim Saudi strikes kill civilians in northwest Yemen, including child
Air raid alerts had also been issued for residents of Riyadh a week earlier, the first such instance since hostilities peaked in March and April. Air defences intercepted missiles heading towards the Saudi capital.
The conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia was reignited after the Iran-backed group attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport in July 2026, as the wider West Asia war expanded into the Red Sea.
Since then, the Houthis have seized control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast and, in a lightning offensive on Friday, captured three strategic islands, further consolidating their control over a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More