Iran-backed Houthis seize Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, 3 strategic islands

The Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast and captured three strategic islands on Friday, in a lightning offensive that cemented their hold on a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia. A local official with Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Friday that the Houthis had "completed their takeover of the Bab al-Mandab area and Mayyun Island". (In picture: Houthi fighters shout slogans during a rally to recruit more fighters) (AFP) The developments are likely to deepen the Middle East war's impact on international commerce, months after the Strait of Hormuz was blockaded by Iran, which hailed its Yemeni allies' advance on Friday. After a week-long offensive that has left hundreds dead, government officials said the Houthis now hold the Yemeni side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea and, in turn, the Suez Canal. Also read: ‘Economic pressures on Iran in far more dangerous phase’: Pezeshkian accuses US, Israel of ‘active aggression’

Deep Dive What are the strategic implications of the Houthis seizing the Red Sea coast and Bab al-Mandab Strait? Why is the Bab al-Mandab Strait considered a vital chokepoint for maritime trade? How has the recent Houthi offensive affected Saudi Arabia's oil exports?

A local official with Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Friday that the Houthis had "completed their takeover of the Bab al-Mandab area and Mayyun Island". A government military official later reported the group had also seized Greater and Lesser Hanish, the last two islands in the narrow waterway not under their control, as well as all of the neighbouring Red Sea coastline. "Everything that was under our control on the western coast has fallen," the military official added. A witness told AFP that gunmen were "deploying along the Bab al-Mandab shore and are driving around in military vehicles". The capture of the islands, particularly Mayyun in the middle of the strait, heightens the Houthis' ability to attack Saudi tankers, which they have been targeting since July.