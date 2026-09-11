‘Economic pressures on Iran in far more dangerous phase’: Pezeshkian accuses US, Israel of ‘active aggression’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that economic security cannot be separated from national and regional security as he talked about ‘extensive’ US sanctions against Iran. He was speaking at Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, on Friday. Pezeshkian said the ‘pressures’ against Iran have gone up in the recent months, as he blamed the US and Israel for aggression. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives to participate in the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (@MEAIndia X)

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“Iran has faced extensive sanctions over the past years. However, in recent months, these pressures have entered a far more dangerous phase as a result of the military active aggression of the US and the Israeli regime against Iran,” he said. Track live updates on BRICS summit

“This active aggression, in addition to human and material losses, once again revealed an important reality - economic security cannot be separated from national and regional security. Whenever the trade, energy, and infrastructure or financial system of country comes under political or military pressure, its effects extend beyond that country's borders and can affect regional stability and even the global one,” he said.

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