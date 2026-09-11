BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: 30,000 personnel, anti-drones systems deployed in Delhi; Modi-Putin meet on cards today

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs announced Vieira's arrival, saying he is representing Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the summit, as Lula remains in Brazil for his election campaign.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

What’s on the agenda today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon. The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges.

Global corporate honchos representing China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Huawei Technologies, Alibaba group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, and Embraer are expected to attend PM Modi’s address at the Brics Business Forum meeting on Friday evening.

The Friday meetings are focused on — Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability — and are expected to be attended by about 1,000 foreign delegates, people aware of the development said, requesting anonymity as the nature of the programme is tentative. The opening session is expected to be addressed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, they added.

Security arrangements

Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police have also installed more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution and specialised surveillance cameras, to keep a round-the-clock watch over key areas.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also notified airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the Brics Summit, barring non-scheduled flight operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, people familiar with the matter said.