BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: 30,000 personnel, anti-drones systems deployed in Delhi; Modi-Putin meet on cards today
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with leaders from BRICS member countries taking part in the opening day’s programme before leaders of partner countries and outreach invitees join the proceedings on Sunday.
- 6 Mins agoAsian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) president Zou Jiayi arrives in Delhi.
- 23 Mins agoMinisters to travel together in bus for summit
- 29 Mins agoPM Modi hopes for positive discussions at BRICS Summit
- 34 Mins agoSecretary of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines Theresa P. Lazaro arrives in New Delhi
- 52 Mins agoDelhi goes all out for BRICS Summit
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoBRICS leaders' spouses to get Delhi's best
- 1 Hr 25 Mins agoDelhi airport gears up for BRICS traffic
- 1 Hr 34 Mins agoBRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Full schedule of the BRICS Summit
- 1 Hr 38 Mins agoArtist creates special sand art to welcome BRICS leaders to India
- 1 Hr 39 Mins agoBRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: ‘Promoting millets at BRICS’, says executive sous chef, The Lalit
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoDelhi Police rams up security arrangements as India prepares to host BRICS
- 1 Hr 51 Mins agoBusiness leaders to attend PM Modi's opening session
- 1 Hr 52 Mins agoWhat’s on the agenda today?
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoMEA welcomes Putin
- 7:04 AM IST, September 11Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi
- 7:03 AM IST, September 11Traffic advisory for September 11
- 6:43 AM IST, September 11New Delhi set to host BRICS Summit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: New Delhi is all set to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations arriving in the national capital from late Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday, marking the beginning of a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS Summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation....Read More
Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs announced Vieira's arrival, saying he is representing Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the summit, as Lula remains in Brazil for his election campaign.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.
What’s on the agenda today?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon. The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges.
Global corporate honchos representing China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Huawei Technologies, Alibaba group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, and Embraer are expected to attend PM Modi’s address at the Brics Business Forum meeting on Friday evening.
The Friday meetings are focused on — Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability — and are expected to be attended by about 1,000 foreign delegates, people aware of the development said, requesting anonymity as the nature of the programme is tentative. The opening session is expected to be addressed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, they added.
Security arrangements
Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
The police have also installed more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution and specialised surveillance cameras, to keep a round-the-clock watch over key areas.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also notified airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the Brics Summit, barring non-scheduled flight operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, people familiar with the matter said.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) president Zou Jiayi arrives in Delhi.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) president Zou Jiayi arrived in Delhi on Friday.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Ministers to travel together in bus for summit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states will travel together in a single bus for the BRICS Summit. The leaders will assemble at Parliament before proceeding to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam. The move has been planned to facilitate smoother traffic movement and minimise inconvenience to the public, news agency ANI reported, citing sources
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi hopes for positive discussions at BRICS Summit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is confident that the upcoming BRICS Summit will feature positive and meaningful discussions with aspirations for the welfare of the world.
Ahead of the Summit, the prime minister said that one should associate only with the virtuous and act in concert only with the virtuous.
“In the coming days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that the summit will feature positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with aspirations for the welfare of the world.”
“One should engage in debate and friendship only with the virtuous, and nothing whatsoever with the unvirtuous.”
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines Theresa P. Lazaro arrives in New Delhi
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines Theresa P. Lazaro arrived in New Delhi on Friday.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE | Anti-drone systems, 30k cops, stray-animal squads: Delhi goes all out for BRICS Summit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Anti-drone systems overlooking key locations, more than 30,000 security personnel deployed across the city, emergency response plans, decorated public spaces and teams tasked with clearing stray animals – Delhi is pulling out all stops as it prepares to host the Brics Summit 2026 from Friday.
The Delhi Police has deployed nearly 30,000 personnel for the summit, including 15,000 city police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: BRICS leaders' spouses to get Delhi's best
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: The national capital is preparing to roll out a cultural red carpet for the visiting spouses and family members of BRICS leaders, with a tight-packed itinerary taking them from India’s political history and modern art to its traditional crafts, even as multiple quick reaction teams (QRTs), Delhi Police companies and ambulances are being deployed to secure their movements.
The programme, planned alongside the three-day Brics summit beginning September 11, will take the visitors to some of the Delhi’s most prominent cultural institutions, including the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Central Cottage Industries Emporium.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi airport gears up for BRICS traffic
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the summit, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has put in place measures to handle an expected increase in international passenger and flight traffic, including enhanced capacity at Terminal 3, news agency PTI reported.
Dedicated immigration counters will be available for BRICS participants, while arrangements have also been made for the landing and parking of aircraft amid expectations of increased international flight movements during the summit, according to a source.
DIAL said Pier C at Terminal 3 will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9. International arrivals will be handled through the pier, with both international arrivals and departures planned from the evening of September 10.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Full schedule of the BRICS Summit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Here is the full schedule of the BRICS Summit, as released by the Ministry of External Affairs:
Saturday, September 12:
2 pm: Arrival of BRICS leaders
2.35 pm: Closed session on multilateralism
4.25 pm: Bharat Innovates Exhibition
5.05 pm: Family photo
5.10 pm: Joint tree plantation
7.30 pm: Gala dinner hosted by PM Modi
Sunday, September 13:
9.55 am: Arrival of partner country and outreach leaders
10.35 am: Family photo
10.50 am: Open session on inclusive global growth
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Artist creates special sand art to welcome BRICS leaders to India
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo creates special sand art to welcome BRICS leaders to India.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: ‘Promoting millets at BRICS’, says executive sous chef, The Lalit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Ahead of BRICS Summit in Delhi, Amit Biswas, Executive Sous Chef, The Lalit, New Delhi, said, “So, we are promoting millets at BRICS. As our honourable Prime Minister is focusing on millets, we are promoting millets at BRICS. Moreover, we have kept our breakfast menu in mind considering that we have a lot of guests staying with us. So, we have kept the spice level and the menu in such a way that everyone can enjoy the food.”
"As it is BRICS, we have all desserts and, most of the time, our main course is also created so that Indian food is showcased as being from India. We have used Indian spices, traditional vegetables and farm grown vegetables. We are focusing more on local products and local produce so that our guests can see what is available locally and what people can get in India."
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi Police rams up security arrangements as India prepares to host BRICS
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
The police have also installed more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution and specialised surveillance cameras, to keep a round-the-clock watch over key areas, news agency PTI reported.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Business leaders to attend PM Modi's Brics Business Forum meeting
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Global corporate honchos representing China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Huawei Technologies, Alibaba group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, and Embraer are expected to attend PM Modi’s address at the Brics Business Forum meeting on Friday evening.
The Friday meetings are focused on — Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability — and are expected to be attended by about 1,000 foreign delegates, people aware of the development said, requesting anonymity as the nature of the programme is tentative. The opening session is expected to be addressed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, they added.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: What’s on the agenda today?
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon. The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: MEA welcomes Putin
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: India welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday, marking the beginning of a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS Summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.
Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Traffic advisory for September 11
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: In view of the BRICS Summit on September 11, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00 PM to 8:30 pm, Delhi Police said.
“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel.”
"Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage."
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: New Delhi set to host BRICS Summit
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: New Delhi is all set to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations arriving in the national capital from late Thursday evening through early Friday morning.