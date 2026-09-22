Houthis claim Saudi strikes kill civilians in northwest Yemen, including child
Yemen's Houthis reportedly said that strikes carried out by Saudi Arabia in the country had killed two civilians.
Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday claimed that two civilians were killed in Saudi Arabia strikes in the northwest region of the country.
According to AFP, the Iran-backed group's news agency said, citing the Houthi health ministry, that a mother and child were killed in the strikes.
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It further added that the woman's husband and two of her other children were injured in the attack.
"A mother and child were killed, while her husband and two of her other children were wounded in strikes carried out by the Saudi enemy in the Al-Batin area of Al-Hazm, in Al-Jawf province," it said.
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Attack on Yemen's prison
Furthermore, Houthis also said that nine people were killed in a Saudi attack on a prison in Yemen, AFP reported.
AFP further reported that a Houthi official on Tuesday told the Saba news agency that an attack by Saudi Arabia on a prison in northwestern Yemen killed nine detainees.
Houthi official Abdelkader al-Murtada said, "Nine prisoners captured during recent events were killed last night when the Saudi enemy targeted a prison" in Al-Hazm, in Al-Jawf governorate.
Earlier, Houthis said Saudi Arabia carried out a deadly strike on a key port city on Tuesday.
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More than 10,000 could flee Yemen fighting
The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday warned that the renewed fighting in Yemen could see the number of refugees fleeing across the Red Sea to Djibouti rise to 10,000.
Earlier this month, Houthis seized control of Yemen's Red Sea coastline, in an offensive that has left hundreds of people dead.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva, United Nations refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch said, "Intensifying fighting in Yemen could drive more mass displacement."
Over 3,000 people have already fled across the Red Sea to Djibouti in the space of a week, AFP reported.
Furthermore, the agency estimated that $25 million is needed urgently to provide around 2,31,000 people with aid.
(with inputs from AFP)
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