Patrick Clancy, new wife Rachel Danis expecting first child together: ‘Can’t wait to tell them about…’
Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis announced they are expecting their first child together, over three years after the tragic deaths of Clancy's three children.
Patrick Clancy's new wife, Rachel Danis, is currently expecting their first child together, confirmed their interviewer on Monday.
Clancy and fertility specialist Danis disclosed to CBS' "60 Minutes" during their first joint interview that they intended to start a family together, more than three years after the tragic deaths of his three young kids, who were strangled by his former wife, Lindsay Clancy.
Patrick Clancy's new journey: Expecting baby with Rachel Danis
Their interviewer, Ross Douthat, confirmed on "CBS Mornings" Monday that Danis is already pregnant.
“Yes, they're having a child,” Douthat informed anchor Nate Burleson — chuckling at how he had been "too coy" in posing an ambiguous question regarding "starting a family."
Also Read: Patrick Clancy reveals why he forgave his ex-wife Lindsay: Key takeaways from interview as he plans to start a family
The couple stated that they were eager to share the story of their future children about little Cora, Dawson and Callan.
“I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they’re all your kids. And I can’t wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” Patrick stated, clarifying his plans to expand their family beyond a single child.
Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis relationship
Patrick Clancy met Danis through a running club located in New York City approximately one year following the tragic loss of his children. The duo got married in April.
Clancy told Douthat that Danis has provided him with complete and comprehensive support in bearing the sorrow associated with the loss of his children.
“My life has changed since I met Rachel in such a positive way,” Clancy stated.
“I know I can’t fix it. I can’t bring his kids back. But if I can honor them and allow Pat to grieve, while also continuing to honor them in the present, I guess that’s all I can do," Danis replied.
Lindsay Clancy case
Lindsay does not dispute her involvement in the children's deaths. However, she has entered a plea of not guilty on the grounds of lacking criminal responsibility, asserting that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and excessive medication administration during the relevant period.
The intensely monitored and extensively examined trial concluded in a mistrial when jurors indicated they could not achieve unanimous agreement.
Following the trial's conclusion, several jurors have publicly disclosed that the jury was divided 11-1, with the majority favoring acquittal based on lack of criminal responsibility.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More