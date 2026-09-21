Patrick Clancy describes having ‘panic attack’ after testifying at Lindsay Clancy's trial: ‘They put me in an ambulance’
Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, has described having a panic attack after testifying at the trial.
Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, has described having a panic attack after testifying at the trial. On Sunday night, September 20, he spoke out for the first time since a mistrial was declared in the case in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.
Patrick took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He was recognized as a grieving father and a key prosecution witness.
“Testifying is very difficult,” Patrick said, adding that on the second day, the main focus was on the day of his children’s murders.
“We did take a break right before they played the 911 call, which I knew was going to be just horrific,” he added. “And I went to a back room, and I started having this massive traumatic panic attack. My heart was pounding, and they put me in an ambulance. They offered me some medication, but I said, I don't want it because I want to go back, and I want to finish this so I can be done with this.”
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“I went back, and I finished the testimony,” Patrick said.
Patrick revealed that he forgave Lindsay even though she did not specifically ask for forgiveness.
"I saw headlines that said, 'Killer mom and baby murderer monster, and none of them were accurate. I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that," he said. "I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever."
What we know about the mistrial
The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.
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Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.
Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.
The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More