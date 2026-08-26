Lindsay Clancy: Massachusetts mom's alleged old post called son Dawson ‘most difficult human,’ described ‘frustration’
A post allegedly shared by Lindsay Clancy in the past said that could not “make it through a day without getting so frustrated" with Dawson.
A message is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it was posted to a Facebook group by Lindsay Clancy, in which she described her son Dawson as “the most difficult human,” adding that everything with him “is a battle.” The post said that even though she loved her son, she could not “make it through a day without getting so frustrated with him.”
The post also said that the son she was talking about was not her first child. She wrote that the child was 19 months old, which indicated it was Dawson, because her other son, Callan, was killed when he was eight months old.
HT.com could not independently verify if the post was shared by Lindsay.
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The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
Dawson’s autopsy
State medical examiner Dr. Barbara Olson, who performed Dawson’s autopsy, said at Lindsay’s trial that he had similar injuries to his sister Cora, but appeared to have more hemorrhaging. She explained that this may have been caused by him struggling or a change in pressure to the neck.
Lindsay was seen sobbing and inconsolable Wednesday afternoon, August 12, when her children’s injuries were discussed in the courtroom.
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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More