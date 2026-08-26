Lindsay Clancy: Massachusetts mom's alleged old post called son Dawson ‘most difficult human,’ described ‘frustration’

A message is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it was posted to a Facebook group by Lindsay Clancy, in which she described her son Dawson as “the most difficult human,” adding that everything with him “is a battle.” The post said that even though she loved her son, she could not “make it through a day without getting so frustrated with him.” Lindsay Clancy watches as the jury enters the courtroom during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

The post also said that the son she was talking about was not her first child. She wrote that the child was 19 months old, which indicated it was Dawson, because her other son, Callan, was killed when he was eight months old.

HT.com could not independently verify if the post was shared by Lindsay.

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The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Dawson’s autopsy State medical examiner Dr. Barbara Olson, who performed Dawson’s autopsy, said at Lindsay’s trial that he had similar injuries to his sister Cora, but appeared to have more hemorrhaging. She explained that this may have been caused by him struggling or a change in pressure to the neck.

Lindsay was seen sobbing and inconsolable Wednesday afternoon, August 12, when her children’s injuries were discussed in the courtroom.

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.