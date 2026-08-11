Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband
Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy's former husband, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured.
Lindsay Clancy’s trial is underway, with the Massachusetts mother facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.
Patrick Clancy, her former husband, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. As the trial proceeded, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023.
Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated?
Some of the online theories about Patrick concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more, but there is no indication at present that he will be investigated. He is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.
Also Read | Will Lindsay Clancy take the stand? Can defendants choose not to testify? What we know
During his testimony, Patrick recalled how he returned from running errands to his family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home, and found his three children lying motionless in the basement, each with an exercise resistance band around their neck.
Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who did everything for their children, Patrick said. “She just had a really hard time being separated from them,” he testified.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy murder trial: 5 bombshell takeaways from second week testimony, 'Shut her up'
According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Mental health professionals who treated her in the months leading up to the crime testified about her reported despair and intrusive thoughts. Family members, on the other hand, described her behavior as increasingly withdrawn.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More