Who is Jayson Boebert? All about Lauren Boebert's ex-husband's legal woes amid Tyler Boebert arrest row
Jayson Boebert has returned to the spotlight after his eldest son, Tyler, was arrested. Here's a look at Jayson Boebert's background, legal troubles and family.
The arrest of Tyler Boebert, the eldest son of US Representative Lauren Boebert, on child sexual exploitation charges has renewed attention on the Colorado Republican's family.
While the latest case centers on Tyler, many have also been searching for information about Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, whose own legal troubles made headlines over the past two years.
Also read: Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ incident resurfaces after son Tyler’s arrest on child sexual exploitation charges
Who is Jayson Boebert?
Jayson Boebert was married to Lauren Boebert for nearly two decades. The couple had their divorce finalized in October 2024. Lauren and Jayson share four sons, and the eldest is Tyler Boebert.
Jayson worked in Colorado's oil and gas industry. He largely remained out of the spotlight during Lauren's rise in Congress. He, however, still appeared at campaign events and public gatherings beside his wife. In recent years, Boebert has also attracted attention because of several criminal cases and charges against him.
Jayson Boebert was arrested in 2004 and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after exposing his penis to two women at the Fireside Lanes bowling facility in Rifle, Colorado. He pled guilty and received four days in jail and two years of probation.
In December 2022, Tyler, then 17, called 911 to report that his father was "throwing" him around the home. Tyler called back within 5 minutes to report that Jayson “didn't really get physical with me.” The incident never reached the courts, and Jayson later clarified and told Business Insider that "nothing physical" happened.
On January 6, 2024, at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, the police responded to a disturbance seemingly caused by Lauren and Jason Boebert. Prosecutors had initially charged him with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. Those charges were later dropped under a plea agreement.
Following the incident at the restaurant, on January 9, Jayson allegedly assaulted his then-18-year-old son Tyler and grabbed a rifle during the confrontation in a residence in Silt.
He initially faced charges for prohibited use of weapons, harassment and third-degree assault but pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment. As a result, he was able to reach a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of his charges in both incidents.
According to court documents cited by CBS, Jayson served six months of unsupervised probation.
Also read: Lauren Boebert snaps at reporter over Thomas Massie affair allegation; 'F--- you, first of all'
Tyler Boebert's arrest and renewed focus on his previous charges
Tyler Boebert has faced legal scrutiny before the latest case.
In February 2024, Rifle Police arrested him in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins and property thefts. He was charged with multiple felony counts, including criminal possession of identification documents and conspiracy to commit a felony.
In 2026, Tyler was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, inducement and possession-related offenses, according to court records cited by The Independent. Prosecutors alleged the offenses began in January 2024, when Tyler was 18 years old.
He also faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Tyler was arrested on August 10. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19. Lauren Boebert said in a statement that her family is taking the allegations seriously and is praying for everyone affected.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More