Who is Jayson Boebert? All about Lauren Boebert's ex-husband's legal woes amid Tyler Boebert arrest row

The arrest of Tyler Boebert, the eldest son of US Representative Lauren Boebert, on child sexual exploitation charges has renewed attention on the Colorado Republican's family. Jayson Boebert has returned to the spotlight after his eldest son, Tyler, was arrested. Here's a look at Jayson Boebert's background, legal troubles and family. (Garfield County)

While the latest case centers on Tyler, many have also been searching for information about Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, whose own legal troubles made headlines over the past two years.

Also read: Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ incident resurfaces after son Tyler’s arrest on child sexual exploitation charges

Who is Jayson Boebert? Jayson Boebert was married to Lauren Boebert for nearly two decades. The couple had their divorce finalized in October 2024. Lauren and Jayson share four sons, and the eldest is Tyler Boebert.

Jayson worked in Colorado's oil and gas industry. He largely remained out of the spotlight during Lauren's rise in Congress. He, however, still appeared at campaign events and public gatherings beside his wife. In recent years, Boebert has also attracted attention because of several criminal cases and charges against him.

Jayson Boebert was arrested in 2004 and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after exposing his penis to two women at the Fireside Lanes bowling facility in Rifle, Colorado. He pled guilty and received four days in jail and two years of probation.

In December 2022, Tyler, then 17, called 911 to report that his father was "throwing" him around the home. Tyler called back within 5 minutes to report that Jayson “didn't really get physical with me.” The incident never reached the courts, and Jayson later clarified and told Business Insider that "nothing physical" happened.

On January 6, 2024, at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, the police responded to a disturbance seemingly caused by Lauren and Jason Boebert. Prosecutors had initially charged him with disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. Those charges were later dropped under a plea agreement.

Following the incident at the restaurant, on January 9, Jayson allegedly assaulted his then-18-year-old son Tyler and grabbed a rifle during the confrontation in a residence in Silt.

He initially faced charges for prohibited use of weapons, harassment and third-degree assault but pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment. As a result, he was able to reach a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of his charges in both incidents.

According to court documents cited by CBS, Jayson served six months of unsupervised probation.

Also read: Lauren Boebert snaps at reporter over Thomas Massie affair allegation; 'F--- you, first of all'

Tyler Boebert's arrest and renewed focus on his previous charges Tyler Boebert has faced legal scrutiny before the latest case.

In February 2024, Rifle Police arrested him in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins and property thefts. He was charged with multiple felony counts, including criminal possession of identification documents and conspiracy to commit a felony.

In 2026, Tyler was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, inducement and possession-related offenses, according to court records cited by The Independent. Prosecutors alleged the offenses began in January 2024, when Tyler was 18 years old.

He also faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tyler was arrested on August 10. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19. Lauren Boebert said in a statement that her family is taking the allegations seriously and is praying for everyone affected.