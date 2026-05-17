Lauren Boebert responds to Trump's Truth Social post as POTUS withdraws endorsement over Massie campaign; ‘knew risks’

Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado responded to President Donald Trump's Truth Social post where he withdrew his endorsement of the Republican. U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) seen in this photo, (REUTERS)

Trump wrote “Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado's Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn't win in her original Congressional District (The Third!).”

He then added the main reason which led him to withdraw the endorsement. "A Carpetbagger, indeed! Boebert is campaigning for the Worst "Republican" Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight! Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!".

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Trump has endorsed Ed Gallrein to run against Massie in the Kentucky primaries, which is shaping up to be the most expensive in US history. Massie, also a Republican, has drawn Trump's ire over his stance on multiple issues. Recently, he was among the few Republicans alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene who pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Boebert also put out a response to Trump's angry Truth Social post.

What Lauren Boebert said about Trump's post Boebert wrote on X “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie.”

She continued “I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward.”

Prior to Trump's post about Boebert, Laura Loomer, a staunch ally of the president and a vocal far-right political commentator had noted that Trump would blow a fuse when he found out who Massie was campaigning with today. Loomer has been among the people who have mounted attacks on Massie as the primary nears.

Recently she's shared explosive claims made by Representative Randy Fine about Massie and his alleged ex-girlfriend Cynthia West. Initially, Axios had reported on some hush money being paid by Massie to West, which the Republican has denied. However, Loomer made wildly explosive claims about Massie's relationship with West. She also wrote Massie had ties with Iran which Representative Fine claimed were accurate, saying that he had indeed communicated as much to Loomer.A