Hillary Clinton's Epstein deposition: Rep. Lauren Boebert's leaked photo halts hearing; row explained

Here's the photo of the former Secretary of State shared by podcaster Benny Johnson.

Since Boebert purportedly violated it by sharing the photo with Johnson, who subsequently shared it on social media, the hearing was briefly halted.

A leaked photo of Hillary Clinton's deposition before the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday was leaked to podcaster Benny Johnson by GOP House Representative Lauren Boebert. The closed-door hearing on Hillary and Bill Clinton's alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein mandated no media presence and no one attending is authorized to shared photo of the hearing.

What Is The Controversy? Explained Axios reported citing a source familiar with the matter, that Hillary Clinton is now back in the chamber and the hearing has resumed. It is expected to go on for several more hours, the report noted.

Nick Merrill, a spokesperson for the Clintons, said: "The hearing has been paused briefly while we figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress are violating House rules."

Notably, the hearing is being fully recorded and will later be released to the public. However, since it is a closed-door hearing, Clinton's lawyer would review the recording first before it can be released to the public.

Hillary Clinton's attorneys claimed that Boebert violated the rules of the House Oversight Committee hearing by making the photo public.

Lauren Boebert Claims She Did 'Nothing Wrong' Rep. Lauren Boebert reacted to the accusation of violating the US House rules by claiming that Benny Johnson did "nothing wrong." In a post on X, she wrote that "Benny (Johnson) did nothing wrong."

Johnson also defended the actions saying: “Cannot believe this is happening. Hillary Clinton just STORMED out of the Epstein Deposition because I posted a photo of her testifying. Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press. This is insane.”

What To Know About Hillary Clinton's Deposition Hillary Clinton is testifying before the House Oversight Committee due to a subpoena in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's network and associates, amid newly released documents from the Donald Trump administration in January 2026.

She claimed in her opening statement that she has no new information to add apart from what has already been revealed.