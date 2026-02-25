Bill Gates admits 2 affairs with Russian women in bombshell statement, issues apology to staff over Epstein ties

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has expressed regret to the employees of the Gates Foundation regarding his associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while asserting that he engaged in no unlawful activities, a new media report claims. Bill Gates expressed regret over his associations with Jeffrey Epstein, admitting mistakes that affected the Gates Foundation. (via REUTERS)

Gates acknowledged having had two relationships with Russian women and recognized that he made mistakes that have overshadowed the philanthropic organization, while he maintained that he did not take part in Epstein's criminal activities, as per an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, February 25.

Gates was among several celebrities, politicians, leaders, and technology entrepreneurs identified as having links to the sex offender, as revealed in the extensive documentation, including emails, interview transcripts, photographs, call logs, and other materials, some of which were redacted, that were released online last month by the U.S. Justice Department, collectively referred to as the Epstein files.

What did Bill Gates admit in a town hall meeting? Details here amid explosive Epstein files release During a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Gates admitted to having had two affairs with Russian women, which were later uncovered by Epstein. However, he clarified that these affairs did not involve any of Epstein's victims. “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates stated, as per a recording reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Gates explained that the pictures recently released from the Epstein files, which feature him with women whose identities have been redacted, were the ones that Epstein requested him to take with his assistants following their meetings.

“To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” Gates said.

Bill Gates acknowledges ‘huge mistake’ amid Epstein row Gates further admitted, “It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” and to involve Gates Foundation executives in meetings with the convicted sex offender.

“I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” Gates was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. The philanthropist mentioned that he had encountered Epstein in 2011, which occurred three years after the sex offender's guilty plea in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

According to Gates, he did not “properly check” Epstein's background, despite being aware of an “18-month thing” that had curtailed Epstein's travel. He also noted that he continued his meetings with Epstein even after his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, raised concerns in 2013.

An organization spokesperson said Gates “spoke candidly” … and “took responsibility for his actions.”

Gates previously said he was “foolish” to spend any time with Epstein.

“I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that. It was just a huge mistake,” he told the Journal in 2025. “To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing,” he stated.

Gates further acknowledged that his connections with Epstein had affected others involved with the Gates Foundation.

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake I made. It definitely is the opposite of the values of the Foundation and the goals of the Foundation.”