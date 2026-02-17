Pawtucket, Rhode Island shooter Robert Dorgan’s final X post before he opened fire at a high school hockey tournament was about Harvard professor Martin Nowak’s links to Jeffrey Epstein. Dorgan re-posted a post by James O’Keefe about Nowak’s disturbing alleged conversation with the convicted sex offender. Robert Dorgan last post: Pawtucket gunman shared post about Martin Nowak & Epstein's emails hours before shooting (X/@VerdadEsPoder)

In an email conversation between Nowak and Epstein, the professor reportedly wrote, “our spy was captured after completing her mission.” To this, Epstein replied, “did you torture her.”

Read More | Robert Dorgan's photos surface amid reports Pawtucket shooter was dressed in ‘women’s clothing’

Sharing this report, O’Keefe wrote, “What class does this guy teach at Harvard? I should confront him and ask him what he meant by this.”

This was the last post that Dorgan shared on X. He re-posted it on February 16, 2026, hours before the Pawtucket shooting.