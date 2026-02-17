Robert Dorgan last post: Pawtucket gunman shared post about Martin Nowak & Epstein's emails hours before shooting
Pawtucket, Rhode Island gunman Robert Dorgan’s final X post before the shooting was about Harvard professor Martin Nowak’s alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Pawtucket, Rhode Island shooter Robert Dorgan’s final X post before he opened fire at a high school hockey tournament was about Harvard professor Martin Nowak’s links to Jeffrey Epstein. Dorgan re-posted a post by James O’Keefe about Nowak’s disturbing alleged conversation with the convicted sex offender.
In an email conversation between Nowak and Epstein, the professor reportedly wrote, “our spy was captured after completing her mission.” To this, Epstein replied, “did you torture her.”
Sharing this report, O’Keefe wrote, “What class does this guy teach at Harvard? I should confront him and ask him what he meant by this.”
This was the last post that Dorgan shared on X. He re-posted it on February 16, 2026, hours before the Pawtucket shooting.
Dorgan shared various other posts related to the Epstein files, including Marjorie Taylor Greene’s X post about Pam Bondi sending a letter to Congress naming several people in the documents.
What we know about the shooting
Dorgan on Monday went on a deadly rampage at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, few miles outside Providence, during a youth ice hockey game. He killed two people and injured three others before allegedly turning the gun on himself in a suspected “family dispute,” according to authorities. The 56-year-old used the alias Roberta Esposito, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said during a press conference Monday night, according to the New York Post.
Dorgan has been identified as the father of a North Providence High School senior. The student was competing in the hockey tournament, according to local station WPRI.
Dorgan, who was sitting near the back of the stands on the home team’s side during the game, opened fire at four family members and one family friend after moving to the front. His child’s mother and sibling were among the dead, multiple sources told WPRI. While the mother died inside Lynch Arena, the sibling died at the hospital. Three victims remain in critical condition.
Dorgan appeared to die from a “self-inflicted gun wound,” Goncalves said, adding that they are still “going to investigate that fully.”
