Martin Nowak in Epstein files: Harvard professor's disturbing conversation surfaces; ‘did you torture her’

In one email conversation between Nowak and Epstein, the former says “our spy was captured after completing her mission.” To this, Epstein replies “did you torture her.”

Martin Nowak's name has come up in the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that the Justice Department released on Friday. Many of his communications with the late convicted child sex offender have been made public. Their disturbing nature has led to consternation online.

Notably, the context of the conversation is not known and there are no allegations against Nowak.

Other conversations strive to shed more light on the relationship between Nowak and Epstein. "Hello Martin! Jeffrey requested I get the name of the University in Romania that you "got the people from".. ..Can you please let me know!," a communication from Lesley Groff reads.

In another email sent to Nowak, the writer says "Jeffrey would like to have dinner at the Institute this Friday with the Chomsky's and `all the boys' he says he would like an hour with you alone first—will this work for you? I know you said you have something starting at 4pm at PED." The other individual referred to here is Noam Chomsky, whose name popped up in the Epstein documents earlier as well.

Snapshots of these conversations were shared widely online and drew a range of reactions. In another message, Nowak simply wrote “time travel.”

Who is Martin Nowak? Nowak is a Harvard University professor teaching in the Department of Mathematics and Biology. As per the university website, he works on ‘mathematical description of evolutionary processes, including the evolution of cooperation and human language, as well as the dynamics of virus infections and human cancer’.

He was born in Vienna in 1965. Nowak went to Albertus Magnus School and then studied Biochemistry and Mathematics at the University of Vienna. In 1989, he went as Erwin Schrödinger Scholar to Oxford. In 1997, he became Professor of Mathematical Biology there. Nowak joined Harvard in 2003.

Grok shed some light on the ‘time travel’ conversation between Nowak and Epstein, saying "This appears to be a brief 2017 email from Harvard professor Martin Nowak to Jeffrey Epstein, simply stating "time travel" with an attachment. Based on earlier 2011 emails in Epstein files, it likely refers to theoretical explorations of time travel's biological or evolutionary effects—part of scientific discussions Epstein funded. No evidence of actual time travel."