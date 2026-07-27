1 killed as dispute over procession music triggers violence in Nepal; indefinite curfew imposed

A 24-year-old man was killed and nearly two dozen people, including security personnel, were injured after a dispute over loud music during a Bolbom pilgrimage procession spiralled into violent clashes in eastern Nepal's Sunsari district. Dispute over Bolbom procession music turns deadly in eastern Nepal (Representative image/AFP)

Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew across five market areas on Monday as security forces were deployed to restore order, , reported news agency ANI.

The violence broke out in Kaptanganj Bazaar of Dewanganj Rural Municipality-3, where tensions escalated overnight before turning into large-scale unrest early Monday morning, according to ANI.

Indefinite curfew imposed in affected areas Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire issued the curfew order, which took effect at 7 am on Monday. According to the news agency report, the order will remain in force until further notice.

Under the curfew, all public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and meetings have been prohibited in the affected areas.

Security has also been tightened, with a large number of personnel deployed in Kaptanganj and nearby localities as authorities work to restore normalcy.

Police open fire after violence spirals Local authorities identified the deceased as 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta, who was fatally shot after police opened fire while trying to bring the situation under control.

Nearly two dozen people, including protesters and security personnel, were injured in the clashes. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, the ANI report added.

Police said they initially used tear gas and fired warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd. However, they opened fire after the mob allegedly continued vandalism and arson despite repeated warnings.

What triggered the clash According to police, the violence stemmed from a dispute late Sunday night over a DJ being played during a Bolbom pilgrimage procession that was scheduled to head towards the Saptakoshi River on Monday.

The confrontation began after one group objected to the loud music, citing noise pollution. What started as an argument quickly escalated into a violent clash.

During the unrest, protesters allegedly vandalised and set fire to houses, medical facilities, vehicles and other public and private property in the Kaptanganj Bazaar area.

Authorities are continuing efforts to bring the situation under control and prevent any further escalation.

(With ANI inputs)