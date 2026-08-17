US visa alert for minors: Embassy issues key update for parents, clarifies if kids must be present for interviews

Parents seeking a US visa for their children are not permitted to attend the consular interview without the child, even if the child is an infant. The US Embassy in India has explicitly stated that every minor visa applicant, irrespective of their age, is required to be present in person at the interview window. The US Embassy in India requires all minor visa applicants to be present at consular interviews, regardless of age/ (Representational File Photo)

Here's what embassy has said The clarification was provided in a "Visa Friday" video released by the embassy on X, which addressed a prevalent misconception among parents that very young children might be exempt from the requirement. The embassy emphasized, "It is mandatory for the visa officer to see all applicants of every age during the interview process," specifically citing both newborns and 17-year-olds as examples.

The necessity for an in-person interview for minors is directly linked to the consular procedure — a consular officer must personally observe each applicant prior to the issuance of a visa. The embassy stressed the interview as one of the most critical stages in the visa application process, emphasizing its role in supporting the overarching objectives of border security, national security, and public safety.

"Keeping America's border secure is of utmost importance," stated the embassy, noting that the Department of State is dedicated to maintaining rigorous standards in its visa vetting procedures.

Key details for parents Parents scheduling a US visa appointment for a minor, be it a newborn, a young child, or a teenager nearing 18, must ensure that the child is physically present during the consular interview. A parent or guardian cannot meet this requirement on behalf of the child.

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The communication from the embassy was clear: age cannot be considered a legitimate excuse to forgo the in-person interview. This requirement is applicable from the moment a child is born until the day prior to their 18th birthday.